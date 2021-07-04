$9.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings of $9.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the highest is $11.06. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $44.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.95 to $49.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $35.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.21 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,634. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

