$93.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report $93.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 799.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $451.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.