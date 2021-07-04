$98.66 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $98.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.81 million and the highest is $107.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.33 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.