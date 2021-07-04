Aavegotchi Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $34.95 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00803913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.90 or 0.08058931 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 38,858,743 coins and its circulating supply is 35,378,779 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

