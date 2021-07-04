AAX Token Market Cap Hits $5.22 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $29,201.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.73 or 0.00793718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

