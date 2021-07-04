Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. 4,787,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

