Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. 401,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,913. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

