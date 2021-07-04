Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 867,600 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Shares of AXAS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.