Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00787977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

