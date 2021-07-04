AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ACIU stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

