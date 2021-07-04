AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,235.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $56,029.99 and $5,235.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

