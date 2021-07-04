Achain Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Achain has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.00792523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

