ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Achieves $678,453.08

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $678,453.08 and approximately $69,255.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059779 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

