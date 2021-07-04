Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Acreage stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Acreage has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

