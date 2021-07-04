Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Actinium has a total market cap of $954,436.34 and $12,882.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,521,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

