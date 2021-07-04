Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,617 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.7% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $142,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.27. 3,101,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,235. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

