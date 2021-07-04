Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5.07 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.29 or 0.06625601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01505826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00409570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00161953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00624619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00425956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00336178 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

