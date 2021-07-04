AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

