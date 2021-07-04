Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,344 shares of company stock worth $6,246,074 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

