Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is one of 849 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Addex Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Addex Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics Competitors 4641 17725 39041 769 2.58

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million -$13.72 million -3.34 Addex Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Addex Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10% Addex Therapeutics Competitors -2,695.99% -174.82% -28.24%

Summary

Addex Therapeutics peers beat Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.