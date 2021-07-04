AdEx Network Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $43.13 million and $3.48 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.76 or 0.07982742 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,045,599 coins and its circulating supply is 122,603,122 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

