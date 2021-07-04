Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Advance Auto Parts worth $69,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 199.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.71. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

