Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,147 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,342,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,083,436. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

