aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. aelf has a market cap of $112.42 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00098151 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00054679 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017857 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00791879 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.
aelf Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “
aelf Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
