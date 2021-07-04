Aeternity (AE) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3,366.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,426,733 coins and its circulating supply is 339,605,790 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

