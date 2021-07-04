AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,246 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.53.

NYSE:ETN opened at $151.40 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

