AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 6,573 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $116.71 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

