AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Brunswick by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 61.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Brunswick by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 572,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

BC opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.88. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

