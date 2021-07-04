AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $353.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.08 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

