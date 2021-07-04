AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.