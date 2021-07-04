AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $116,502,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

