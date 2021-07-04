AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 52,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $189.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

