AICHAIN Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, AICHAIN has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AICHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $105,913.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AICHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AICHAIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045884 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AICHAIN Profile

AICHAIN (CRYPTO:AIT) is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AICHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AICHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.