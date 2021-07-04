Aion Price Tops $0.13 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,969,045 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

