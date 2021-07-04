Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Air Lease worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $42.22 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

