Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Get Airbus alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EADSF opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26. Airbus has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.