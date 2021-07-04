Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of EADSY opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of -475.24 and a beta of 1.85.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
