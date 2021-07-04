Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of -475.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

