Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKRTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.