Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $238.35 million and a P/E ratio of 335.00.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.