Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Update

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS LQSIF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. Alcanna has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Separately, CIBC lowered Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

