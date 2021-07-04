Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,465,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,219. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

