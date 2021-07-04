Alien Worlds Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.84 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00131977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00166891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,056.08 or 1.00303473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

