All Sports Achieves Market Cap of $30.05 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and $3.84 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00797542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.39 or 0.08023082 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars.

