AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $224,777.92 and approximately $88.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.