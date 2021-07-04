Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.7% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.43% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $237,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.43. 338,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

