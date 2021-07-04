Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $152.61 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $152.61 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

