Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches Market Cap of $469,967.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $469,967.00 and approximately $1,783.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00132454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00166261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.02 or 1.00383668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

