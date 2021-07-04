Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capital Bank & Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,428.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

