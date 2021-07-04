Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.01 on Friday, hitting $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,428.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,576.96. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

