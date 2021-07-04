Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.26 on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.